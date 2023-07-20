State Museum IMAX 1 of 30 theatres in the world showing “Oppenheimer” in 70-mm film

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis moviegoers will have a chance to see “Oppenheimer” in the way director Christopher Nolan recommends.

The IMAX Theatre at the State Museum is one of only 30 locations in the entire world that you can see the movie in 70-millimeter film.

The film was made with IMAX cameras, which means the sequences will fill the entire screen.

“Oppenheimer” is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist credited for creating the atomic bomb. It stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and Gary Oldman.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled,” Nolan said in an interview with the Associated Press. “The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

The movie comes out on Friday, July 21.