Symphony on the Prairie to return for 2024 season with 16 total shows

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced the 2024 Symphony on the Prairie lineup on Friday.
The series will feature 16 concerts this year.
The season will kick off with “the music of Queen,” and feature several other tribute acts, as well as the Star-Spangled Banner Symphony.
The full 2024 Kroger Symphony of the Prairie lineup is as follows:
June:
- June 28: The music of Queen with Windborne
- June 29: The music of Led Zeppelin with Windborne
July:
- July 3-5: Star-Spangled Banner Symphony feature Rhapsody in Blue
- July 12-13: Disco Fever!
- July 19-20: The best of John Williams
- July 26-27: She’s Got Soul
August:
- August 2: Evil Woman
- August 3: A1A
- August 9: Arrival from Sweden
- August 10: Yachtley Crew
- August 16: Hollywood Nights
- August 17: Let’s Sing Taylor
- August 23: Free fallin
- August 24: Face2Face
- August 30: Proud Tina
- August 31: Fab Four
Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m. each night.
A promotion allows for patrons to receive an automatic 10% discount when buying tickets to three or more concerts.
For tickets or more information, click here.