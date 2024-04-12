Symphony on the Prairie to return for 2024 season with 16 total shows

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced the 2024 Symphony on the Prairie lineup on Friday.

The series will feature 16 concerts this year.

The season will kick off with “the music of Queen,” and feature several other tribute acts, as well as the Star-Spangled Banner Symphony.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

The full 2024 Kroger Symphony of the Prairie lineup is as follows:

June:



June 28: The music of Queen with Windborne

June 29: The music of Led Zeppelin with Windborne

July:



July 3-5: Star-Spangled Banner Symphony feature Rhapsody in Blue

July 12-13: Disco Fever!

July 19-20: The best of John Williams

July 26-27: She’s Got Soul

August:



August 2: Evil Woman

August 3: A1A

August 9: Arrival from Sweden

August 10: Yachtley Crew

August 16: Hollywood Nights

August 17: Let’s Sing Taylor

August 23: Free fallin

August 24: Face2Face

August 30: Proud Tina

August 31: Fab Four

Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m. each night.

A promotion allows for patrons to receive an automatic 10% discount when buying tickets to three or more concerts.

