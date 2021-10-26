Tattoo artist Kat Von D says she is moving to Indiana

VEVAY — Kat Von D is moving to Indiana permanently.

The 39-year-old tattoo artist, model and entrepreneur posted a photo with the words “Goodbye California” in red letters on her verified Instagram account Monday.

Kat Von D, whose real name is Katherine Von Drachenberg, said she plans to close her High Voltage Tattoo shop in Hollywood and move to the historic Benjamin Schenck Mansion in Vevay, which she bought last year.

"As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," she wrote.

"After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there."

Vevay is located in Switzerland County near the Indiana-Kentucky state line.

The state of Indiana's tourism website describes the 147-year-old Benjamin Schenck Mansion as "haunted." It most recently operated as a bed and breakfast and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.