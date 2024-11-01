'I still don't have a ticket,': Swifties are traveling to Indianapolis hoping to snag last minute tickets

INDIANAPOLIS— The weekend many have been waiting for is here and "Swift City" is ready.

The first of the three night Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium has brought thousands to the Circle City.

WRTV talked with one woman who still doesn't have tickets but plans on traveling to Indy to explore everything it has to offer.

It's a trend that you will see across social media of many Swifties posting that they don't have tickets or a plan but are banking on getting last minute tickets.

“Ticketmaster kind of screwed everything up and it's impossible to get tickets now," said Chelsea Taylor, Swiftie.

With outrageous prices and high demand she is crossing her fingers she can still score last minute tickets.

She's one of many on TikTok posting that their plan is to come to Indianapolis and hope for the best.

“My plan is to try and just refresh all day see if there's a drop because sometimes there's random drops," said Taylor. "I’m part of a Taylor Swift discord where they also announce if a queue has opened too."

She booked a hotel and flight from Georgia spending hundreds of dollars to come and be in the same city as Swift.

"I am so excited and I have a bunch of friendship bracelets already made," said Taylor. "I'm excited to explore a new city."

One of the many spots she's dying to see is Taylor's mural on the J.W. Marriot which is a hotspot for many fans.

She hopes she can meet other Swifties and eventually step foot into the stadium.

“If anything being with the community of Swifties is more than enough," said Taylor.

Remember if you are trying to snag last minute tickets beware of scammers.

