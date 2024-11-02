Jim Irsay gives away The Eras Tour tickets to a pair of Swiftie teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of Swifty teachers were gifted The Eras Tour tickets by Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The kindergarten and third grade teachers replied to Irsay's post on X in hopes to be the winners of a ticket giveaway.

Hi @JimIrsay, we are known as thee Swifities teachers! We have been working 10+ years at a Catholic school down on the Southside of Indy, K &3rd grade! We love our city & Taylor!!! 💖 We have been teaching “with a broken heart” and would love to see Taylor! #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/17hqOtaxLc — Lara Patricia🖤 (@lara_not_laura) October 24, 2024

The two got lucky, according to reply from Irsay on Friday.

"And these hard working "Swifty teachers" are going. they deserve it. Congrats!" He wrote.

The Swifty teachers won four tickets for night two of the Eras Tour on Nov. 2. They'll also get dinner paid for by Irsay at Wisanggeni Pawon, an Indonesian restaurant on Indy's north side.

