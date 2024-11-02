Watch Now
Jim Irsay gives away The Eras Tour tickets to a pair of Swiftie teachers

Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of Swifty teachers were gifted The Eras Tour tickets by Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The kindergarten and third grade teachers replied to Irsay's post on X in hopes to be the winners of a ticket giveaway.

The two got lucky, according to reply from Irsay on Friday.

"And these hard working "Swifty teachers" are going. they deserve it. Congrats!" He wrote.

The Swifty teachers won four tickets for night two of the Eras Tour on Nov. 2. They'll also get dinner paid for by Irsay at Wisanggeni Pawon, an Indonesian restaurant on Indy's north side.

