Lucas Oil Stadium receives T-Swift friendship bracelets from Ceasars Superdome ahead of Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy has a new BFF!

New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome handed off its giant Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. They decorated the dome for its The Eras Tour shows and will now accessorize the north side of Lucas Oil Stadium for its three-night run of the tour.

“Those of us in the tourism industry talk to each other all the time and share information that allows us to do our jobs better,” said CIB Executive Director Andy Mallon. “The sharing of a friendship bracelet, however, takes things to a whole new level.”

According to a press release from Visit Indy, the idea came into play when Swifties asked the Superdome if it would be sharing its supersized friendship bracelets with other tour host venues.

Then, Superdome General Manager Evan Holmes reached out to Lucas Oil Stadium Director Eric Neuburger to offer the formalization of their friendship through the sharing of its bracelets. It was an easy yes, according to Neuburger.

“Indy has a longstanding tradition of cooperative relationships, and they don’t stop at the downtown mile square outline, or the city limits, or a state line,” said Neuburger. “We like to believe that hospitality has no limits and friendships can exist everywhere. We saw the bracelets on the Superdome early on and thought it was such a cool idea, so we happily accepted the offer to bring them to Indy and are grateful for New Orleans for its generosity.”

The bracelets consist of inflatable “beads” that are each seven feet tall, and strands that are 140 feet long. They were designed by contemporary artist and sculptor Shawn Kolodny. They will be installed by members of the Stagehands Union and Sport Graphics.