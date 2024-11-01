SWIFT CITY: The Eras Tour takes over Indianapolis

Share Facebook

New Orleans’ Caesar's Superdome handed off its giant Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. They decorated the dome for its The Eras Tour shows and will now accessorize the north side of Lucas Oil Stadium for its three-night run of the tour. Visit Indy

Dino glam! The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis dinos are decked all ready for the Eras Tour with giant custom friendship bracelets. Visit Indy

Looking Good! The JW Marriot hotel, known for decorating for the city's biggest events throughout the year, installed a 300-foot decal of the megastar. Visit Indy

Swifties make their way to Indy! Provided

Downtown Indy goes big with warm welcome to Swifties. WRTV

Swifties snag merch at the Indiana Convention Center WRTV

The Indianapolis International Airport is letting visitors know they have officially arrived in Swift City. Visit Indy

The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras Tour Visit Indy

The Indianapolis State Museum turned on its pink and blue lights to welcome Taylor. The museum will host a Tay-Gate party all three nights of the tour. Visit Indy

Taylor Swift-themed IndyCar and helmets are on display at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Visit Indy

The famous OneAmerica sign in Downtown Indy, known for its jokes, couldn't miss the chance for a Taylor-themed one. Visit Indy

Monument Circle is lit up with pink ahead of the Eras Tour in Indianapolis. Visit Indy

