Watch Now
EntertainmentTaylor Swift

SWIFT CITY: The Eras Tour takes over Indianapolis

Fans, friendship bracelets, pink and blue; Here's what Swift City in Indy looks like

Indianapolis has officially turned into Swift City as The Eras Tour kicks off its three-days at Lucas Oil Stadium. The megastar Taylor Swift and Swifties have left a mark on the city — It's like something out of your Wildest Dream.

2FA7C076-3224-466F-A409-636F23B49B28.jpg New Orleans’ Caesar's Superdome handed off its giant Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. They decorated the dome for its The Eras Tour shows and will now accessorize the north side of Lucas Oil Stadium for its three-night run of the tour.Photo by: Visit Indy Children's Museum Dinosaur_4.jpg Dino glam! The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis dinos are decked all ready for the Eras Tour with giant custom friendship bracelets.Photo by: Visit Indy Children's Museum Dinosaur.jpeg Dino glam! The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis dinos are decked all ready for the Eras Tour with giant custom friendship bracelets.Photo by: Visit Indy JW Marriott_3.jpg Looking Good! The JW Marriot hotel, known for decorating for the city's biggest events throughout the year, installed a 300-foot decal of the megastar.Photo by: Visit Indy JW Marriott_2.jpg Looking Good! The JW Marriot hotel, known for decorating for the city's biggest events throughout the year, installed a 300-foot decal of the megastar.Photo by: Visit Indy FULL LANDSCAPE IMAGE (34).png Swifties make their way to Indy!Photo by: Provided swiftie car 3.jpg Swifties make their way to Indy!Photo by: Provided swiftie car 4.jpg Swifties make their way to Indy!Photo by: Provided Swiftie car 1.jpg Swifties make their way to Indy!Photo by: Provided download (92).png Downtown Indy goes big with warm welcome to Swifties.Photo by: WRTV download - 2024-11-01T162232.226.jpg Downtown Indy goes big with warm welcome to Swifties.Photo by: WRTV download - 2024-11-01T163638.667.jpg Swifties snag merch at the Indiana Convention CenterPhoto by: WRTV Indianapolis International Airport_3.jpg The Indianapolis International Airport is letting visitors know they have officially arrived in Swift City.Photo by: Visit Indy Indianapolis International Airport_2.jpg The Indianapolis International Airport is letting visitors know they have officially arrived in Swift City.Photo by: Visit Indy T.S. August Ave.jpg The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy T.S. August Ave (1).jpg The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy T.S. Lover Lane.jpg The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy T.S. All Too Well Way.jpg The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy T.S. Long Live Ln.jpg The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy T.-Swift-05.jpg The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy TAY_gate - Indiana State Museum.jpg The Indianapolis State Museum turned on its pink and blue lights to welcome Taylor. The museum will host a Tay-Gate party all three nights of the tour.Photo by: Visit Indy Taylor-Swift-INDYCAR_IMS_4.jpg Taylor Swift-themed IndyCar and helmets are on display at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: Visit Indy Taylor-Swift-INDYCAR_IMS_2.jpg Taylor Swift-themed IndyCar and helmets are on display at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: Visit Indy One America .JPG The famous OneAmerica sign in Downtown Indy, known for its jokes, couldn't miss the chance for a Taylor-themed one.Photo by: Visit Indy Monument Circle.jpg Monument Circle is lit up with pink ahead of the Eras Tour in Indianapolis.Photo by: Visit Indy

SWIFT CITY: The Eras Tour takes over Indianapolis

close-gallery
  • 2FA7C076-3224-466F-A409-636F23B49B28.jpg
  • Children's Museum Dinosaur_4.jpg
  • Children's Museum Dinosaur.jpeg
  • JW Marriott_3.jpg
  • JW Marriott_2.jpg
  • FULL LANDSCAPE IMAGE (34).png
  • swiftie car 3.jpg
  • swiftie car 4.jpg
  • Swiftie car 1.jpg
  • download (92).png
  • download - 2024-11-01T162232.226.jpg
  • download - 2024-11-01T163638.667.jpg
  • Indianapolis International Airport_3.jpg
  • Indianapolis International Airport_2.jpg
  • T.S. August Ave.jpg
  • T.S. August Ave (1).jpg
  • T.S. Lover Lane.jpg
  • T.S. All Too Well Way.jpg
  • T.S. Long Live Ln.jpg
  • T.-Swift-05.jpg
  • TAY_gate - Indiana State Museum.jpg
  • Taylor-Swift-INDYCAR_IMS_4.jpg
  • Taylor-Swift-INDYCAR_IMS_2.jpg
  • One America .JPG
  • Monument Circle.jpg

Share

New Orleans’ Caesar's Superdome handed off its giant Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. They decorated the dome for its The Eras Tour shows and will now accessorize the north side of Lucas Oil Stadium for its three-night run of the tour.Visit Indy
Dino glam! The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis dinos are decked all ready for the Eras Tour with giant custom friendship bracelets.Visit Indy
Dino glam! The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis dinos are decked all ready for the Eras Tour with giant custom friendship bracelets.Visit Indy
Looking Good! The JW Marriot hotel, known for decorating for the city's biggest events throughout the year, installed a 300-foot decal of the megastar.Visit Indy
Looking Good! The JW Marriot hotel, known for decorating for the city's biggest events throughout the year, installed a 300-foot decal of the megastar.Visit Indy
Swifties make their way to Indy!Provided
Swifties make their way to Indy!Provided
Swifties make their way to Indy!Provided
Swifties make their way to Indy!Provided
Downtown Indy goes big with warm welcome to Swifties.WRTV
Downtown Indy goes big with warm welcome to Swifties.WRTV
Swifties snag merch at the Indiana Convention CenterWRTV
The Indianapolis International Airport is letting visitors know they have officially arrived in Swift City.Visit Indy
The Indianapolis International Airport is letting visitors know they have officially arrived in Swift City.Visit Indy
The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourVisit Indy
The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourVisit Indy
The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourVisit Indy
The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourVisit Indy
The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourVisit Indy
The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourVisit Indy
The Indianapolis State Museum turned on its pink and blue lights to welcome Taylor. The museum will host a Tay-Gate party all three nights of the tour.Visit Indy
Taylor Swift-themed IndyCar and helmets are on display at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Visit Indy
Taylor Swift-themed IndyCar and helmets are on display at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Visit Indy
The famous OneAmerica sign in Downtown Indy, known for its jokes, couldn't miss the chance for a Taylor-themed one.Visit Indy
Monument Circle is lit up with pink ahead of the Eras Tour in Indianapolis.Visit Indy
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next