SWIFT CITY: The Eras Tour takes over Indianapolis
Fans, friendship bracelets, pink and blue; Here's what Swift City in Indy looks like
Indianapolis has officially turned into Swift City as The Eras Tour kicks off its three-days at Lucas Oil Stadium. The megastar Taylor Swift and Swifties have left a mark on the city — It's like something out of your Wildest Dream.
New Orleans’ Caesar's Superdome handed off its giant Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. They decorated the dome for its The Eras Tour shows and will now accessorize the north side of Lucas Oil Stadium for its three-night run of the tour.Photo by: Visit Indy Dino glam! The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis dinos are decked all ready for the Eras Tour with giant custom friendship bracelets.Photo by: Visit Indy Dino glam! The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis dinos are decked all ready for the Eras Tour with giant custom friendship bracelets.Photo by: Visit Indy Looking Good! The JW Marriot hotel, known for decorating for the city's biggest events throughout the year, installed a 300-foot decal of the megastar.Photo by: Visit Indy Looking Good! The JW Marriot hotel, known for decorating for the city's biggest events throughout the year, installed a 300-foot decal of the megastar.Photo by: Visit Indy Swifties make their way to Indy!Photo by: Provided Swifties make their way to Indy!Photo by: Provided Swifties make their way to Indy!Photo by: Provided Swifties make their way to Indy!Photo by: Provided Downtown Indy goes big with warm welcome to Swifties.Photo by: WRTV Downtown Indy goes big with warm welcome to Swifties.Photo by: WRTV Swifties snag merch at the Indiana Convention CenterPhoto by: WRTV The Indianapolis International Airport is letting visitors know they have officially arrived in Swift City.Photo by: Visit Indy The Indianapolis International Airport is letting visitors know they have officially arrived in Swift City.Photo by: Visit Indy The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy The city installed exactly 32 Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead of Eras TourPhoto by: Visit Indy The Indianapolis State Museum turned on its pink and blue lights to welcome Taylor. The museum will host a Tay-Gate party all three nights of the tour.Photo by: Visit Indy Taylor Swift-themed IndyCar and helmets are on display at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: Visit Indy Taylor Swift-themed IndyCar and helmets are on display at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: Visit Indy The famous OneAmerica sign in Downtown Indy, known for its jokes, couldn't miss the chance for a Taylor-themed one.Photo by: Visit Indy Monument Circle is lit up with pink ahead of the Eras Tour in Indianapolis.Photo by: Visit Indy