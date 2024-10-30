Swifties beware: Protect yourself from ticket scams

INDIANAPOLIS– With Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert coming to Indianapolis this weekend, Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging fans to be cautious of potential ticket scams.

"I know Hoosiers are eager to see their favorite artists live, especially a global phenomenon like Taylor Swift," said Attorney General Rokita. "But it's crucial to be vigilant when purchasing tickets to avoid falling victim to scams."

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable concert experience, the Attorney General's Office offers the following tips:

Be Skeptical of Deals That Seem Too Good to Be True: Offers for tickets at or below face value, especially for sold-out events, are often red flags.

Verify Information Through Official Channels: Stay updated on ticket sales and availability through Taylor Swift's official website and verified ticketing platforms.

Purchase Tickets from Reputable Resellers: Deal with established businesses rather than individuals or social media profiles. Beware of websites that mimic legitimate ticketing platforms.

Thoroughly Research Sellers: Before providing any personal information or making payments, research the seller's reputation online. Be cautious, as scammers often use aliases.

Prioritize Secure Payment Methods: Use credit cards, as they offer greater protection and the ability to dispute charges. Avoid unconventional payment methods like cryptocurrencies or wire transfers.

Verify with Friends and Acquaintances: If you're buying tickets from someone you know, confirm the legitimacy of the deal directly.

If you believe you've been a victim of a scam, report it to the Indiana Attorney General's Office at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 317-232-6330.

