Taylor Swift merch is on sale at Indiana Convention Center; Swifties are ready

INDIANAPOLIS — 48 hours from now, the first night of the Eras tour at Lucas Oil Stadium will be wrapping up.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley went to check out the Indiana Convention Center where Taylor Swift merch went on sale Wednesday ahead of the shows.

Amber met local “Swifties” who were ready for the weekend.

Chloe Simon has a lot to brag about heading into Taylor Swift weekend.

"I mean, it's not every day you hear Taylor Swift is coming to your hometown on your 13th birthday, which is the Taylor Swift number," Simon said.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Simon will get a one-of-a-kind birthday experience. She will be seeing her favorite girl, Taylor Swift, rock Lucas Oil Stadium for the final night of her three-day stop in Indy.

"We went through a battle for these tickets. We looked at Chicago, Cincy, Raleigh, everywhere we could. And it was just such a miracle that I got a gift from my best friend Samantha for my birthday that I could go in place of her late sister, Annie," Simon said.

A bittersweet miracle that will lead to a birthday Simon won't soon forget.

Tyler King hunted down tickets to surprise his wife, Katie.

"It's expensive. It's really expensive. Just off Stub Hub, yeah, it's rough," King said.

"It's just literally the most fantastic spectacle of a show and the people watching alone is worth just coming downtown and seeing everybody dressed up," Katie said.

Katie said her first Taylor Swift concert was in Dublin, Ireland, and she has been on the Swiftie train ever since.

"We're just excited, excited for the city too,” Katie said.

The excitement that besties Emily Hollowell and Lauren Lacoy are enjoying, thinking back to the last time Taylor Swift hit the stage in Indy in 2018.

"It was really cool to get to be there, but the scope of the Eras Tour is so unlike what she's ever done," Hollowell said.

Through the excitement, dancing, and exchanging friendship bracelets, Taylor Swift, Indy is all yours.