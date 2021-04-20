Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID-19 after claiming outbreak is 'not a real pandemic'

Detroit rock star Ted Nugent has tested positive for COVID-19, months after he said the virus outbreak was "not a real pandemic" and a "scam."

Nugent, in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

"I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying," Nugent said.

He then went on to use racist language to describe the virus.

In December, Nugent said the pandemic wasn't real and called it a scam.

Nugent, in the latest Facebook video, said he had a stuffed-up head, body aches and other symptoms.

"I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days," he said.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.