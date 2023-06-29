Tonight’s Savannah Bananas game canceled due to storms, rescheduled for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Due to safety concerns and no power at Victory Field, tonight’s Savannah Bananas game has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 1.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will start at 12 p.m.

Tickets for tonight’s game will be valid for Saturday’s game.

The team announced on Twitter that more specific details will be sent to ticket-holder's emails.

This decision comes after severe weather blew through the state of Indiana earlier this afternoon, leaving thousands of people without power.

The Savannah Bananas are a circus-like baseball team who have sold out every game since 2016, totaling over 180 sell-outs.

The Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, within the rules of Banana Ball. They have attracted thousands of fans at their home ballpark of Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Ga., and their entertainment is just as popular when they hit the road.