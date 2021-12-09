Travis Scott gives interview for first time since Astroworld tragedy

In his first interview since the deadly tragedy at Astroworld, rapper Travis Scott is opening up about it.

In his interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God, Scott said he did not know concertgoers had been hurt "until minutes before the press conference" after the show.

The interview was posted to YouTube on Thursday.

Ten people died after crowds surged during Scott's performance at the festival on Nov. 5.

Scott, who has denied legal liability, has faced criticism for continuing with his performance.

According to CNN, Scott began his performance at 9 p.m. Houston police declared a "mass casualty event" around 9:40 p.m., but Scott's performance continued until after 10 p.m.

More than 300 lawsuits have been filed by attendees of the festival, the Washington Post reported.