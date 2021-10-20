Travis Tritt canceling concerts at venues with pandemic safety measures, including Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer Travis Tritt is canceling concerts because the venues have pandemic safety measures in place.

Tritt canceled four performances at planned stops including in northwest Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois, and Kentucky.

The venues require concertgoers to either wear masks, test negative for COVID-19, or have proof of vaccination.

Tritt told Billboard he is not against the vaccine but he said he's "against forcing people to take medicine that they may not need any may not want."