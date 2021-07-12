Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56 million

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000.

Heritage’s video game specialist Valarie McLeckie says they were shocked to see the Mario game sell for more than a $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.