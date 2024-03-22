WonderRoad Music Festival on pause, won’t return to Indianapolis for summer 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — WonderRoad Music Festival will be put on pause for the time being, promoters of the event announced.

The festival, which has been held at Garfield Park in Indianapolis the past two summers, has featured headliners such as Vampire Weekend, Weezer, Bastille and more.

Festival organizers said on Friday that the event will be put on hold, citing financial struggles in the last six months as the reason.

“As the ‘23 festival season ended, a few of us were left to cover all the costs. This was different from how things began and continues to be both deeply disappointing and unsustainable,” WonderRoad said in a social media post.

WonderRoad says they are looking into opportunities with new partners but did not disclose who the possible partners are.

However, organizers say the festival does plan to eventually return to the Circle City.

“The Wonder fests may take place later than usual, but there are no plans to give up what we started,” they said. “What drives us to succeed is each of you. We all know that music festivals are the ultimate unifier of people.”