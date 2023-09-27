ZooBoo returns to the Indianapolis Zoo Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A spooky, Halloween-themed atmosphere is returning to the Indianapolis Zoo Wednesday as ZooBoo kicks off.

ZooBoo, the Zoo’s fall festival, runs every Wednesday through Sunday until Oct. 31. Activities for the whole family are from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 2-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Indianapolis Zoo

Admission to ZooBoo is free for zoo members and is included in the admission price for nonmembers.

Guests will find “Pumpkin Town” under the Bicentennial Pavilion, which features a cast of spooky characters hosting family-friendly activities, including a petting zoo, magic tricks and a maze.

Indianapolis Zoo

The Zoo will also be bringing back fan-favorite activities, such as the Elephant Pumpkin Smash, Scarecrow Photo Safari, Bat Alley and a spooky guided adventure through the Forests and Gator Pirate Bayou.

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a reusable bag for trick-or-treating.

Indianapolis Zoo

An adult Trick-or-Treat Trail will offer free beer samplings for attendees who are 21 and over from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will also be Halloween-themed cocktails available for purchase.

For more information on ZooBoo, click here.