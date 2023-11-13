Whether you collect Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars — or have a child who does — then you might appreciate the idea behind this clever storage hack from Etsy shop Rock Wall Customs. The shop is based out of West Fork, Arkansas, and proudly makes products made in the U.S.A., including handmade racks that are perfect for organizing and displaying miniature car collections.

Etsy | Rock Wall Customs

From $86 on Etsy

The coolest part is that the racks use a real bike tire as the frame, and you can customize them at no additional charge. According to the product descriptions on Etsy, these personalized shelves are made of 100% pine and are “hand sanded to have curved edges making each shelf smooth to the touch and splinter free.” They come with hardware already installed on the back of the tire to make installation a breeze.

The display racks are available in several sizes (20, 26 or 29 inches), and you can choose from several different shelf colors. You can opt for a bold color like red or blue, or you can stick with a natural wood finish. You can even choose from options with LED light displays so you can light up your car collection.

The shelves start at $86.25 for the smallest rack with no LED lights and go up to $123.75 for 29-inch shelves with LED lights.

Since the West Fork, Arkansas-based shop launched on Etsy in 2021, it’s had nearly 300 sales, and customers seem to love them, leaving Rock Wall Customs enthusiastic reviews and five-star ratings.

“Beautiful work, personalization was actually carved in the wood,” one reviewer wrote earlier this month. “Meticulous attention to detail. Worth every penny.”

Many of the reviews include photos of the display racks in customers’ homes. Most reviewers talk about using the shelving units in their kids’ bedrooms, but there are plenty of adults who use the display racks for their own collections.

“I purchased this for my fiancé’s hot wheels collection from his childhood,” one reviewer from 2021 wrote. “He has been looking for a way to display them and when I came across this, I knew it was the shelf he needed.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.