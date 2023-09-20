Family welcomes their third baby born on the exact same date

It’s rare for two siblings to share the same birthday. But three siblings? That sounds like it belongs in the plot of a fantasy novel.

But this isn’t fiction: The Turner family in Ocala, Florida just welcomed a newborn daughter on the same date as her two older sisters.

The pattern of birthday “triplets” began on September 3, 2020. This was the day Sauhry Turner and her husband Jeremy welcomed their daughter Jasmine. Little did they know that Jasmine’s birthday would very shortly be shared with her future baby sisters.

That’s because exactly one year later, they welcomed daughter Jessica on Sept. 3, 2021.

Here’s a picture of the first two girls, posted as Sauhry’s Facebook profile picture.

And two years after that, Sauhry gave birth to Juliet on Sept. 3, 2023!

It is so rare to have three siblings share the same birthday that even the experienced staff at the labor and delivery department were shocked by the news. Proud father Jeremy said that their family made quite a stir at the hospital.

“A new nurse would come in, and they would always remind everybody that we had three girls born on the same day, and their mouths would drop. They were shocked,” the proud dad told “Good Morning America.”

Media outlets have been showing Juliet in the exact same outfit the first two girls wore, including this post on X from Good Morning America:

An already special day for Jeremy and Sauhry Turner of Ocala, Florida, became even more remarkable last week when the couple welcomed a new baby into the world — the third time in four years they've welcomed a daughter on Sept. 3. https://t.co/YGuBBHAQs8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 13, 2023

And, if you’re wondering how the Turner family celebrates birthdays, Jeremy confesses that they are still learning how to best manage that.

“Sometimes, we don’t even know how to sing ‘Happy Birthday,'” he said, noting that he left the hospital to enjoy cake and presents quickly with Jasmine and Jessica before heading back to be with his wife and Juliet.

He also said that saying the sisters’ names in descending age order is the best strategy they’ve found so far.

The sisters may have been born on the same day, but they weren’t all born at the exact same time. Jasmine arrived in the world at 3:24 p.m., while her sister Jessica arrived at 11:15 p.m. The youngest, Juliet, was born at 6:44 p.m. What a unique bond for these sisters to share … and it certainly will make it easier for family members to remember their birthdays!

