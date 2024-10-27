Fire at HVAF building in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews are on the scene of a huge fire at a building that helps and houses homeless veterans.

The HVAF building is near 10th and Pennsylvania. Investigators say the fire broke out around nine-thirty Saturday night in the housing area of the facility.

Employees spent about an hour trying to account for all of their tenants. So far, no word of any serious injuries or fatalities.

Metro police and the Indianapolis Fire Department are also on the scene.

And the fire is still burning at this time.

