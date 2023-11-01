For $1.5M you could own a California home with a meth lab inside

A large 6,000-square-foot lot, great location near the freeway — and a meth lab. A recent real estate listing for a home in San Jose, California is a telltale of just how outrageous the current housing market is.

The 2,743-square-foot, six-bedroom home in the southern part of the city has been listed for $1.55 million and will be sold as is with “inactive meth lab” and “meth contamination” included.

A Zillow listing for the Bay Area property noted the selling price was increased by $125,000 on Oct. 21.

“Home has NOT been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state. NO ACCESS prior to property being cleared by Santa Clara County's Health Dept.,” the listing stated.

SEE MORE: As housing prices spike, more affordable areas become hot markets

The home, which the Los Angeles Times reported was also once used for storing bomb-making materials, is located in a quiet neighborhood with good schools.

There are 3 1/2 bathrooms, a single-car garage plus additional parking, a swimming pool and a fenced-in backyard complete with a shed, according to the listing.

The Los Angeles Times said the previous homeowner, 35-year-old Peter Karasev, was arrested by San Jose police in March on suspicion of blowing up Pacific Gas & Electric transformers. He lived there with his wife and three kids.

Investigators had to evacuate the neighborhood to search the home and found homemade explosives, hazardous materials and various guns, according to CBS News.

So if “Breaking Bad” is your favorite show to binge, this home might just be the deal you were searching for.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com