This Franzia Boxed Wine Halloween Costume Actually Dispenses Wine

If you’re still searching for a Halloween costume and want to ensure you’re the hit of the party, we’ve found a costume that will make you the most popular guest at any of this year’s seasonal events.

This boxed wine costume comes from winemaker Franzia is not only pretty funny and adorable, but it also has a treat almost literally up its sleeve: it dispenses wine!

The costume has a side pouch that holds an entire bag of wine and a spout, just like a box of Franzia. It comes in two updated styles for 2021, Franzia Dark Red Blend and Franzia Rich & Buttery Chardonnay, each priced at $40. It even features glow-in-the-dark text.

While an entire bag of wine fits in the costume, it does not come included, so you will have to supply it yourself. When someone wants more wine, they can simply use the spout on the side of the costume to fill their glass.

While the Franzia costume appears to be the only one available at retail that actually dispenses an alcoholic beverage, there are other wine costumes if you’d rather not have people coming up to you for a refill all night.

For example, this Wine and Cheese couple’s costume from HalloweenCostumes.com is $44.99. If you’re looking for a cheaper option for one, this Sweet Red Wine Bottle costume from Amazon is only $24.99.

There are a few other new food-related costumes for sale this year, including White Castle Sliders or Chicken Rings and two Flamin’ Hot Cheetos costumes at Spirit Halloween. And no, these don’t dispense food or drinks, either.

The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos costume (as in, an actual Cheetos snack) and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bag can be worn separately or they can work as a couple’s costume. Priced at $39.99 each, both costumes come with a pair of sunglasses and are one size fits most.

If you have an entire family to dress this Halloween, you can also find Dunkin’ costumes for adults and kids. Spirit Halloween has four Dunkin’ costumes, including Hot Coffee, Cold Brew and Strawberry-Frosted Donut for adults and a Munchkins Donut Hole Treats box for children.

What will you be for Halloween this year?

