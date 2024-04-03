Garcia family says Trump did not speak with them about Ruby's death

The sister of Ruby Garcia says former President Donald Trump did not speak with her family about the 25-year-old’s death.

Trump visited Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday to discuss what he calls the “border bloodbath."

During his speech, Trump claimed he spoke to Garcia’s loved ones.

Garcia was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the shoulder of US-131 in Grand Rapids last month.

According to Michigan State Police, her boyfriend, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a native of Mexico in the United States illegally, killed her.

“Ruby's loved ones and community are left grieving for this incredible young woman,” Trump said Tuesday. “They said she had just this most contagious laughter and when she walked into a room, she lit up that room — and I've heard that from so many people. I spoke to some of her family.”

After Trump’s remarks, Scripps News Grand Rapids contacted Garcia’s sister, Mavi, to verify their family spoke with the former president. She disputed his statement.

“No, he did not speak with us,” Mavi said in a text message.

Garcia declined to comment further about Trump's visit.

This story was originally published by Marisa Oberle at Scripps News Grand Rapids.

