Generosity brought thousands of toys to kids in need at WRTV's annual toy drive

WRTV
Corvette Club donated two Corvette's worth of toys to the Toy Drive 2022.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 16:47:28-05

INDIANAPOLIS – From llamas to cheerleaders and mascots, WRTV’s Toy Drive 2022 turns out to be a successful year, collecting thousands of toys for kids in need across central Indiana.

The Toy drive was held at three locations throughout Indianapolis, including The Fashion Mall at Keystone at the Crossing, Greenwood Park Mall, and the Hamilton Town Center.

An abundance of festivities made this year’s toy drive especially memorable.

WRTV’s Todd Klaassen meteorologist met with the community and received toys at the Hamilton Town Center that also featured special guests: The Code Red Dance Team, Nitro of the Indy Fuel and Fa la la la llamas that made for great picture moments.

code red dance toy drive.jpg
Code Red Dance team at WRTV's Toy Drive 2022
lamaa toy drive.jpg
Woman poses with llama for the 2022 Toy Drive at the Hamilton Town Center location.
nitro toy drive.jpg
Woman poses with Indy Fuels Nitro at the Hamilton Town Center location

Red Cross helped distribute toys received to the Grace Care Center.

At Greenwood Park Mall, WRTV’s Rafael Sanchez, Lauren Casey, Kevin Gregory and staff collected gifts with special guests, Corvette Club and Parrotheads of Indy. The Corvette club contributed with a hefty donation of toys. Red Cross Distributed these toys to Servants Hearts of Indy.

Kevin and lauren toy drive.jpg
Lauren Casey and Kevin Gregory with toy donors, The Milam family at Greenwood Park Mall.
corvette club indy.jfif
WRTV’s Megan Shinn and Nicole Griffin and staff were at The Fashion Mall at Keystone food court along with Derah farrar and family and Lucas Oil’s, Greg who helped give away swag bags to donors. Red Cross also distributed these toys to the Grace Care Center.

Megan shinn toy drive.jpg
Megan Shinn with toy donors at The Fashion Mall.

WRTV will still be collecting donations online through Saturday, Dec. 17.

Donate online using the form on this page or text WRTV to 50155 to donate.

WRTV’s last event, Indy Fuels Teddy Bear toss will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 and will also benefit the Toy Drive.

