Get a three pack of the viral Laneige lip sleeping mask for $45

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering trying the highly-popular Laneige lip sleeping mask or are in need of a restock, Woot is offering a great deal on a three pack you won’t want to miss.

Typically priced at $24 each from other retailers, Woot is offering a 3-pack Laneige lip sleeping mask for just $45, making each one only $15. For comparison, if you were to buy three masks separately, you’d be paying $72!

Woot

$45 at Woot

If you’re not familiar with the mask, it is a cult favorite and the best-seller in the lip balm and treatments category at beauty retailer Sephora. With more than 17,000 reviews from Sephora customers, it holds a 4.3 out of 5 star rating, with users complimenting how it smells and saying it makes their lips soft.

Made with vitamin C and antioxidants, it also has coconut oil, shea butter and Murumuru seed butter, which all help moisturizer your lips while you sleep. It does not have parabens and phthalates.

While it is meant to wear overnight, it can also be worn during the day as a gloss or over other lip colors to give your favorite non-glossy lipstick a hint of shine.

To use, simply apply it to your lips before bed, then wipe off any excess in the morning or reapply more if you want to wear it during the day.

Woot

While there are multiple flavors of the mask, it is not clear which ones will be included in the deal. There’s a chance you will only get one flavor or you could end up with three different ones.

The deal is good through Feb. 6, or while supplies last, so it may sell out before the sale actually ends. You’ll want to make sure you place an order soon and keep in mind that you can order up to three of the 3-packs, meaning you can get a total of nine masks for $135, a savings of around $81.

While the deal is from Woot, it is through Amazon, so you will get free shipping if you have a Prime membership.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.