Get a free set of 6 premium photo cards from Walgreens for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Our smartphones are filled with thousands of photos of holidays, vacations, pets and cherished memories. It’s nice to scroll through to see them, but sometimes it’s nice to have a keepsake to display or send to friends and family members.

Right now, Walgreens has an offer for free premium photo cards just in time for the upcoming holiday season or any other special event you’re celebrating. But you’ll need to act fast, because the deal only lasts through Oct. 26.

This amazing deal gives you six free 5-by-7-inch Premium Photo Cards, and all you have to do is enter the promo code SAMPLE at checkout. It doesn’t get much easier than that. You can even pick up your free, personally designed photo cards from your local Walgreens on the same day you order them.

Adobe

All you have to do is go to Walgreens.com and choose your favorite premium photo card design. There are hundreds of designs for countless occasions, including:

Thank you notes

New baby arrival cards

Christmas and Hanukkah cards

New Year’s cards

Graduation cards

Invitations

Birthday cards

Walgreens Photo Center makes it super simple to create a professional-looking photo card for an affordable price. With this deal, your first six cards are absolutely free with the discount code SAMPLE at checkout. But, if you’re looking to order more to get stocked up for the season, prices start at $1.99 each after the promo deal, depending on which card style you select.

In addition to the free set of six premium photo cards, Walgreens has a number of other discounts in their photo department. Here is a quick rundown of what deals you can score right now by using the discount code FALLMORE:

60% off same-day photo ornaments

50% off photo bags and apparel

50% off photo calendars

50% off photo drinkware, including water bottles and coffee mugs

50% off photo posters and banners

50% off photo books

50% off photo canvas and floating frames

50% off all photo gifts

The FALLMORE deals end on Oct. 29, so hurry and get those photo orders in today!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.