Get free solar eclipse viewing glasses with Sonic’s Blackout Slush Float

If you’re in the path of the total solar eclipse on April 8 and you haven’t picked up your viewing glasses yet, you can get a free pair at a pretty unlikely place.

Sonic Drive-In is celebrating the solar eclipse with a brand new, limited-edition Blackout Slush Float that comes with a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses so you can sip the treat while safely enjoying the view.

The cotton candy- and dragon fruit-flavored slush is black and topped with white soft serve and blue and purple sprinkles. The black represents the “temporary darkness” from the eclipse, while the sprinkles represent the colors of the galaxy.

The Blackout Slush Float hits the Sonic menu on March 25 and will be available until May 5. While the glasses are included for free with the purchase of the drink, they are only up for grabs while supplies last.

Sonic Drive-In

If you’re not sure where to watch the eclipse, there are more than 400 Sonic locations in the path of totality, and the restaurant chain says you’re welcome to head to their parking lot to check it out.

You can also visit NASA’s website to see where the path of totality will be and determine the best place to go near you. Keep in mind that even if you aren’t in the path of totality, you may still be able to witness a partial eclipse.

This is the first total solar eclipse visible in the United States since 2017, and it will be the last one viewable from America until 2044. Total solar eclipses occur when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun.

During the event — and with the proper eye protection — you’ll be able to see the sun’s corona, which is usually not visible due to the sun’s brightness.

