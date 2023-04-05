Graffiti leaves marks across Indianapolis establishments

INDIANAPOLIS — A building on the corner of MLK Street and Fall Creek Dr. is just one that's been tagged with graffiti in Indianapolis. One apartment owner says it's now costing her money.

"That is money that comes out of our pocket. In this case we will check with our insurance and we will have a $1,000 deductible, I know that," said Patricia Lindley.

It's around a thousand dollar clean up to get rid of graffiti.

Graffiti sits at the top of a west side apartment building owned by Patricia Lindley.

WRTV Drone footage shows graffiti at the top of Patricia Lindley's apartment building.

"This time. It's very inconvenient this time," Lindley said.

A video taken by Lindley in early March shows three people jumping the fence.

She says they climbed to the roof and tagged the building.

"Our main concern is the safety issue when they accessed the rooftop," Lindley said.

It's not the first time this has happened, but it is the first time Lindley says she's had to call a contractor for help.

"Any graffiti we ever had previously has been on the ground floor and we could take care of it easily. We've always done a lot of things ourselves, but in this case we just can't do it ourselves," said Lindley.

You may have seen graffiti while traveling under the Monon Trail Bridge across Fall Creek Parkway.

WRTV

On the inside, near the trail, it's a painted canvas. Different markings cover the walls. Some were covered up by the Department of Public Works, but have been re - tagged.

"Sure, it's someone's artwork and they like to do it that way, but in this case all of the places are like Monon Bridge, the overpasses and it's staying there until it gets taken off," said Lindley.

DPW tells WRTV, it's frequently covering the costs and removing graffiti on public buildings, traffic boxes, bridges and street signs. Crews monitor the trails.

If it happens to you on private property, you're responsible for the costs.

The markings are commonly attributed to gang members claiming their territory, but the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that isn't the case for all of the city-wide graffiti.

If you're caught in the act, you can be charged with vandalism.

Graffiti cases are either reported to DPW through the Mayor's Action Center, Request Indy, Mayor's Neighborhood Advocates, or City-County Councillors.

Graffiti is identified and scheduled for removal by DPW crews performing maintenance in the area.