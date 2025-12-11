INDIANAPOLIS — This week's flu report from the state department of health now lists a third death this season from the flu.

The latest patient is in the 25 to 49-year-old age group. The other two people who died this season are 65 and older.

Clinics start to see increase in abrupt flu-like illnesses

The state describes flu activity in Indiana as minimal.

Still, the Marion County Health Department said it's starting to see an increase in local cases.

"At Children Express Care Clinic, we are seeing an increase in flu-like symptoms," said Taquita Taylor.

Taquita Taylor treats patients at her clinic, Children Express Care, on 56th St. and Emerson Way. It has a pediatric and adult side.

Taylor said patients are coming in with abrupt fevers and other symptoms.

"Kiddos are coming in presenting with very high fevers, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue," said Taylor.

The Marion County Public Health Department said emergency departments are also seeing an increase in influenza-like illnesses.

The highest percentage of visits is children 4 or younger.

"The biggest thing is increasing those fluids, getting the proper rest, proper nutrients, and then also performing good hand hygiene," said Taylor. "Once a patient gets diagnosed with the flu, if it's been within that 48-hour time window. They can take an antiviral called Tamiflu. However, we do encourage supportive care at home, which is increasing the fluids, ibuprofen and Tylenol for the pain and fevers, saline."

Jasmine is also a nurse practitioner at the clinic and a mother.

From a parent's point of view, she said it can be tough when your child is sick.

"It's nerve-wracking. You don't know what's going on, stressful because you're trying to figure out how to make them feel better," she said.

In 2020, Taylor opened Children Express Care Clinic to bring quality healthcare to an area she calls a health desert.

"We serve all families," she said. "Over the five years of me being in this practice, every year the flu-like symptoms start to hit around this time period every time," she said.

While the increase is starting, it's not peak season just yet.

"As we prepare for winter break, we know a lot of families are going to be traveling and getting together," she said.

They encourage to get your child checked if they're not feeling well because it can lead to complications like pneumonia or worsening symptoms.

