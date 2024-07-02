Watch Now
FDA approves Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug

Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly &amp; Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017. A closely watched Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly won the backing of federal health advisers on Monday, June 10, 2024, setting the stage for the treatment's expected approval for people with mild dementia caused by the brain-robbing disease. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 02, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer’s drug from Eli Lilly that showed the ability to slow a decline in memory for people with the disease.

According to the company, the drug donanemab will be sold under the name Kisunla. It is a monoclonal antibody infusion given every four weeks.

The drugmaker says the FDA cleared the drug for use in adults with mild cognitive impairment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Approximately 6.7 million Americans over 65 live with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Asscociation.

