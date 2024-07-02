FDA approves Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug

INDIANAPOLIS — The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer’s drug from Eli Lilly that showed the ability to slow a decline in memory for people with the disease.

According to the company, the drug donanemab will be sold under the name Kisunla. It is a monoclonal antibody infusion given every four weeks.

The drugmaker says the FDA cleared the drug for use in adults with mild cognitive impairment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Approximately 6.7 million Americans over 65 live with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Asscociation.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines