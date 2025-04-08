IDOH confirms Indiana's first measles case of 2025

ALLEN COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Health is reporting the first confirmed case of measles in the state since early 2024.

IDOH says an unvaccinated minor in Allen County tested positive for the highly contagious disease. The patient is recovering, and no other information will be shared to protect their privacy.

This is the first case of measles in Indiana since it was detected in a Lake County resident in early 2024, according to IDOH. Health officials say since the disease is so easily spread, a single case is considered an outbreak.

As of April 3, the CDC reports a total of 607 confirmed measles cases in 27 states, not including Indiana. Two children have died of measles in Texas, in a growing outbreak that has infected hundreds of people. The Texas Department of State Health Services says a majority of those impacted are from unvaccinated communities.

IDOH says measles begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes about 7 to 14 days after exposure. Children are routinely vaccinated for measles at 12-15 months, and again at 4-6 years of age before going to kindergarten, but children as young as 6 months old can receive the measles vaccine if they are at risk.

In February, WRTV spoke with a Riley Children's Health doctor about the ease with which measles spreads, and declining vaccination rates. Individuals are encouraged to check with their healthcare providers to ensure vaccinations are up to date. Individuals born before 1957 are presumed to be immune to measles.