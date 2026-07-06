Indiana Black Expo to present award to Mathew Knowles for health advocacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Black Expo will present its Carolyn Brown Mosby Above and Beyond Award to Mathew Knowles on July 17 for his health advocacy work.

Knowles will receive the award during the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon. The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) website says the luncheon will be at 11 a.m. July 17 in the Sagamore Ballroom at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Knowles will be recognized for his work in health awareness and early detection.

Knowles will lead a fireside chat titled Beyond Pink: The Untold Story of Breast Cancer in Men at 10 a.m. July 18 on the Education Stage at the Summer Celebration.

An IBE news release issued Monday said Knowles has achieved global leadership in sales and marketing, brand development, entrepreneurship, and leadership. He has generated over $5 billion across multiple industries and managed over $100 million in sales and acquisitions. Knowles also developed, recorded, and distributed the careers of notable artists, including Beyoncé; Destiny's Child; Earth, Wind & Fire; and Solange. The release also said he is a passionate advocate for health awareness and the importance of early detection.

Health Fair

In 2026, the nonprofit is celebrating 40 years of providing access-free health care through its Summer Celebration Health Fair, which will be July 16-19. IBE said it's expanding its programming for the event on July 18, said a news release issued Monday.

IBE touts the fair as one of the Midwest's premier community health events, bringing together more than 65 health-focused exhibitors, health care providers, and community organizations dedicated to improving health outcomes across Indiana.

Community Health Network, a platinum partner, will offer over $4,000 in free health screenings, resources, and education for each person at the Summer Celebration.

The Health Fair's Education Stage will host discussions and activations on pressing health issues. These include digital health care access for older people through “Telehealth, Portals & Online Pharmacies: What Seniors Need to Know,” “Unfiltered: Real Conversations About Women's Health,” and “Beyond Aesthetics: The Science of Beauty & Wellness.”

Cooking demonstrations focused on heart and kidney health will also happen.

The release also said A Mental Health Symposium, part of IBE's educational series “Cherish Your Mind,” was scheduled for noon Saturday in rooms 130–132 of the Indiana Convention Center. The symposium will feature Sheryl Swoopes, a former WNBA player; Leon, an American actor, producer and singer who's real name is Leon Preston Robinson; Dr. Russell J. Ledet, a physician, U.S. Navy veteran and triple-board resident; Amp Harris, a promoter and athlete consultant; and Executive Director Barbara Thompson of NAMI Indiana.

Dr. Lauren Dungy-Poythress and Dr. Ruemu Birhiray are co-chairs of the Health Fair.

This story was formatted for WRTV.com using AI-assisted tools. Our editorial team reviews and edits all content published to ensure it meets our journalistic standards for accuracy and fairness.