Massachusetts reports first case of deadly lung disease linked to stone countertops

Health officials in Massachusetts issued a safety alert after a man who has worked with stone countertops for over a decade was recently diagnosed with silicosis, a potentially fatal lung disease that forms from silica dust exposure.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said it's the first case of its kind in the state.

The department said the man is in his 40s and has worked for stone countertop fabrication and installation companies in the state for the past 14 years.

Silicosis is a preventable, yet incurable and progressive lung disease caused by inhaling crystalline silica, which is found naturally in granite and other stones, health officials said.

Processes like cutting, polishing, or grinding stone can generate silica dust, which can cause silicosis if inhaled. Most case develop after many years of being exposed to silica dust, and there is no cure.

The disease is not new, but health officials said it has become more prevalent among stone fabrication workers due to the rise in popularity of countertops made from engineered stone.

Engineered stone contains significantly more silica than other types of stone — over 90% compared to less than 45% in granite.

Health officials said the first reported case of silicosis in the U.S. associated with exposure to silica dust from engineering stone was identified in Texas in 2014 — but there have been hundreds of cases reported since then.

In Massachusetts, health officials are reminding employers to adhere to enhanced safety regulations for protecting workers in the stone engineering industry.

