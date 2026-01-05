Popular weight loss drug Wegovy is available in pill form — only if you pay cash

Novo Nordisk announced Monday it is making its weight loss drug Wegovy available as a pill for less than $150 a month.

The program covers the starter dose of the popular drug and offers an option for people who don't want to do a weekly injection.

The pill form of the company's popular weight-loss medication was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December.

RELATED STORY | US regulators approve Wegovy pill for weight loss

Novo Nordisk says higher strengths will also be available in pill form at different price points by the end of the week.

The new starter-dose deal is for patients who can pay cash. It was set up through a deal the company made with the Trump administration.

RELATED STORY | White House announces more deals to bring down prescription drug prices

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's oral obesity drug, orforglipron, is still under review.