Mother-son duo raises awareness about heart health for Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS — It is National Hispanic Heritage Month and one Hoosier woman is trying to educate her community about the impacts of heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for American adults.

However, as local experts explain, there are additional factors that prevent some members of the Hispanic community from receiving the proper care.

Susana Venis knows first hand.

Susana Venis



“High cholesterol runs in my family. Both of my parents passed away from a heart attack," Venis said.

People in the Hispanic community have major risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

According to the National Institutes of Health, they often face healthcare obstacles.

“The community here in the United States many of them don’t speak the language. They are afraid not to understand or not to connect with the doctor," she said.

Susana and her son Juan Carlos have a unique perspective on heart health.

Juan Carlos is an Indy-area doctor.

Juan Carlos Venis



“As a family physician I take care of patients and help them find out what their cholesterol numbers look like, what their risk for heart disease might be, and help guide them through the steps of controlling their risk factors," Dr. Venis said.

Some risk factors for heart disease include high LDL cholesterol, family history, diabetes and smoking/using tobacco products.

Dr. Venis says it’s important to go to the doctor, not just when you’re feeling sick.

“Constantly reminding people of the value of going to a routine checkup. There’s blood work that’s involved that, there’s having a physical exam and this way your physician can know what risk factors you may have for heart disease," he said.

Susana and Juan Carlos Venis



With it being Hispanic Heritage Month, they say it’s the perfect reason for members of the community to take control of their health.