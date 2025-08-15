New heart health guidelines released

The American Heart Association has released new guidelines for managing high blood pressure, a condition that affects nearly half of all adults in the U.S. and is the leading cause of death worldwide.

The new recommendations highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle choices combined with early and tailored medical treatment to reduce the risk of serious health issues like heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease and even cognitive decline.

The new 2025 Guideline for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Management of High Blood Pressure in Adults replaces the 2017 version with updated recommendations based on the latest scientific evidence.

Dr. Daniel W. Jones, chair of the guideline writing committee, said the update aims to help more people manage their blood pressure by addressing individual risks earlier with more personalized strategies.

A key change is the use of the American Heart Association's PREVENT™ risk calculator. This tool estimates a person's 10- and 30-year risk of heart attack, stroke or heart failure, using variables such as age, sex, blood pressure, cholesterol levels and even zip code to account for social factors that influence health.

"It is important for people to be aware of the recommended blood pressure goals and understand how healthy lifestyle behaviors and appropriate medication use can help them achieve and maintain optimal blood pressure," Jones said. "Prevention, early detection and management of high blood pressure are critical to long-term heart and brain health, which means longer, healthier lives."

The guidelines also emphasize the connection between high blood pressure and brain health. New research shows that high blood pressure can damage blood vessels in the brain, which is linked to memory problems and long-term cognitive decline. The guidelines recommend early treatment to maintain a systolic blood pressure (the top number) below 130 mm Hg to help prevent these issues.

Courtesy; American Heart Association

The updated guidelines also provide specific recommendations for pregnant women with high blood pressure, noting the importance of early treatment to reduce the risk of serious complications like preeclampsia. The new guidance also stresses the need for continued monitoring after delivery.

The guidelines reaffirm the critical role of healthy habits in managing and preventing high blood pressure. They encourage health care professionals to work with patients to set realistic and achievable goals.

Specific guidance for a heart-healthy lifestyle includes:

