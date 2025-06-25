New IDOH survey: Youth tobacco use lowest in decades

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of Indiana teens smoking and vaping is on the decline — high school tobacco use is at its lowest level in two decades.

That’s according to new data from the Indiana Department of Health released Tuesday.

“Tobacco generally has over 1,000 ingredients in what you’re smoking, inhaling. And will kill you in many ways. Cause different problems — emphysema, asthma, heart disease and cancer," Dr. Mitchell Pfeiffer, pulmonologist at Ascension St. Vincent, said.

Dr. Pfeiffer says nicotine use is especially dangerous for young people.

“It also affects a teenage or early 20-year-old brain. There’s sensors in the brain that nicotine goes to, so once those receptors are stimulated by the nicotine products, it makes it addicting. It’s hard to quit," he said.

That was the case for Jesse Reed, who started vaping in middle school.

“After sophomore year, it was a daily occurrence. I had a vape on me and it’s been that way since, sadly," the now 21-year-old said.

Reed estimates he buys a new vape every two weeks, which can add up to hundreds of dollars every year.

And he finds it difficult to go without it.

“When I do lose my vape, you are gonna see me look for it pretty vigorously until I can find it," he said.

According to the 2024 Youth Tobacco Survey, e-cigarette use among high schoolers dropped to five percent. It's the lowest level since data collection began in 2012.

An encouraging statistic for Dakota Lumley.

“Vaping is still something I struggle with because it’s an addiction," Lumley said.

He transitioned to vaping after years of cigarette use at a teen and young adult.

He says it his peak, he’d smoke one and a half to two packs a day.

“I had issues with blood circulation and breathing and feeling like I was on the border of getting asthma," Lumley said.

Despite the progress shown in the IYTS, experts remain concerned about flavored tobacco products, frequent e-cigarette use and the rising popularity of oral nicotine pouches.

Dr. Pfeiffer wants to see the federal government do more to prevent this.

“I would encourage the FDA to take a closer look at some of these products and the restrictions, and they can do this and ban stuff and get rid of it," he said.

Indiana offers free tobacco cessation resources for youth.

Young Hoosiers interested in quitting can enroll in Live Vape Free’s program by visiting the website.

Quit Now Indiana is another free resource available to any Hoosier, aged 13 and older, by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or by texting READY to 34191.