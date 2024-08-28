Updated versions of COVID-19 vaccines now in pharmacies around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The updated versions of the COVID-19 vaccines are now in pharmacies around central Indiana.

The FDA approved the new formulations from Pfizer and Moderna last week.

People in the area are already getting the new shots.

WRTV

"It was just approved last week and our stores started receiving shipments on Monday, so most of our stores do have it in stock," said Michelle Del Busto, a pharmacist with CVS in Noblesville. "The reason why we need a new vaccine is just like the flu virus, this virus mutates."

Del Busto says its location has had dozens of people come in to get the new shot. She says anyone over the age of five can get the vaccine and if you have not received a vaccine in the last two months, should consider getting the new version.

The CDC approved the new vaccine for emergency use in patients 6-months-old and older.

WRTV

"Don't be swayed by not wanting to get yet another shot," said Del Busto. "It really is important to protect yourself and your community."

Del Busto says they really want to put focus on our at-risk populations: which includes people over 65 people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.

The CDC is recommending people get the updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines in order to protect against illnesses this fall and winter.

WRTV

The agency says it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same visit.

We spoke to a doctor at IU health who suggests the same and reassures that it is safe.

"We are seeing a lot of COVID and flu patients right now, so it's really important we get the annual vaccines for both because each year is different," said Dr. Steven Mahon with IU Health.