Hendricks Co. deputy killed after coming into contact with power lines

HENDRICKS CO., Ind. — A Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy has died after coming into contact with power lines.

Deputies were dispatched to a crash on State Road 267 and County Road 300 North near Plainfield around 11:49 p.m. on Monday.

Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler said Deputy Fred Fislar arrived on scene within five minutes of the call.

A witness to the crash used the Deputy’s radio to report an officer down.

Deputy Fislar was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Deputy Fislar had been with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office for two-and-a-half years.

He’s survived by his wife and two young children.