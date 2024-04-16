Watch Now
Hendricks Co. deputy killed after coming into contact with power lines

Eldon Wheeler / WRTV
Officers escort the body of fallen Hendricks County Deputy Fred Fislar to the Coroner's Office in Marion Co.
Posted at 5:03 AM, Apr 16, 2024
HENDRICKS CO., Ind. — A Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy has died after coming into contact with power lines.

Deputies were dispatched to a crash on State Road 267 and County Road 300 North near Plainfield around 11:49 p.m. on Monday.

Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler said Deputy Fred Fislar arrived on scene within five minutes of the call.

A witness to the crash used the Deputy’s radio to report an officer down.

Deputy Fislar was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Deputy Fislar had been with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office for two-and-a-half years.

He’s survived by his wife and two young children.

