Get a 6-piece patio furniture set for $99 at Home Depot’s spring sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ready to refresh your backyard for warmer weather? You can save big on patio furniture right now thanks to Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale. During this event, stores are offering deep discounts on everything you need to set the stage for a new batch of summer memories.

As part of this Home Depot spring sale, you can snag a six-piece patio set for under $100. Regularly priced at $129.99, the six-piece Amberview patio set is now $99. This deal is available online, as well as in participating store locations that have the patio set in stock.

The Amberview set from StyleWell comes with a steel frame table and seating for four people. It also boasts an umbrella that will keep you shaded from the sun’s full rays.

Home Depot

$99 (was $129) at Home Depot

The foldable, sling-back chairs and umbrella are covered with a dark taupe and ultraviolet-resistant fabric. An umbrella base is not included, and there don’t appear to be any marked down for the Spring Black Friday sale, but you can get one from Home Depot for $24. This17.5-inch resin umbrella base will give you support even during spring storms.

The $99 Amberview patio set will require setting up, but it comes with all the hardware and tools you need, as well as a one-year warranty.

To save even more on your purchase, you can subscribe to Home Depot’s emails. You will then get $5 off your next in-store purchase of $50 or more.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.