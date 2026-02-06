2-year-old northern Indiana boy found safe following AMBER Alert, alleged suspect remains at large

Update 10 a.m. — Per authorities, the AMBER Alert issued on Feb. 6, 2026 has been cancelled as requested by the investigating agency.

A Starke County Sheriff’s Office statement reads, "The child has been located safely. The alleged suspect, Dwayne Clemons, remains at large. The Starke County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to utilize all available resources in the ongoing investigation to take Clemons into custody. No further information at this time."

Original story:

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. — The Starke County Sheriff’s Department requested the activation of an AMBER Alert Friday morning from North Judson, Indiana which is 121 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The victim is a 2-year-old white male, 2’4″ tall, 30 lbs, blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt and blue and gray sweatpants. Saxon last seen on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 3 p.m. in North Judson, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect is a 44-year-old white male, 5’9″ tall, 180 lbs, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Indiana license plate CRS242.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at 574-772-3771 or 911.

This is a developing story. We'll have updates as they become available.