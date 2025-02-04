Aspire House working to change the Northwest landing neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — Giving people the opportunity to thrive who may not have it otherwise is the goal behind a near northwest side organization.

“They couldn’t tear it down, they couldn’t erase it,” Neighbor Eleadah Kemp said.

Step inside Aspire House at the corner of Udell and Rader Streets on Indy’s northwest side.

“The building stood for something at its time and represented something and now what Aspire House has done has said 'live again',” Neighbor Anita Callaway said.

The organization works to break the cycle of structural racism and dismantle barriers — in a neighborhood that has been hit hard with crime.

“It was a firehouse before, now it’s giving new life to cooking classes to exercise things,” Callaway added.

The Northwest Landing area is one of Indianapolis’ oldest neighborhoods rich in history. It is home to 8,000 people, 78% of whom are people of color.

“We have youth programs and after school and we have tech programs for girls,” Sharon Clark, Executive Director of Aspire House said.

Now they are creating a community space – that’s home to a kitchen – and housing but more importantly, providing hope. Right now, the organization is working to raise money for its Bloom + Brew Community Marketplace, which they say is designed to bring people together around the community.

“We want to make sure that we are doing our part to not only support black creators but to get those things out so people can have them,” Clark concluded.

