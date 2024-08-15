Watch Now
Back-to-School immunization clinic available for IPS families

INDIANAPOLIS — Attention IPS families! There's a convenient opportunity to get your children (and yourselves) caught up on essential immunizations on Thursday, August 15.

The Shepherd Community Center, located at 4107 E. Washington St., is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Registration is encouraged: To save time, pre-register online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration using the enrollment code: IN65942 and selecting Shepherd Community-8/15/24.
  • Walk-ins are welcome: Don't worry if you haven't pre-registered, walk-in appointments are available.
  • Bring necessary documents: If you're under 18, parental consent is required. For all ages, please bring immunization records and insurance cards.
  • Insurance and costs: All insurance types are accepted and billed directly. There's no cost for most vaccines, with exceptions for Shingles and adult RSV vaccines which might require a co-pay.
  • What vaccines are offered? All CDC-recommended vaccines will be available. Clinic staff will review the state registry to determine individual needs.
  • Concerns about vaccines? If you wish to refuse a specific vaccine, contact the Indiana Immunization Coalition at least 48 hours prior at clinic@vaccinateindiana.org.

Other immunizations clinics are also planned. For a complete listing of when and where visit myIPS.org

