Back-to-School immunization clinic available for IPS families

INDIANAPOLIS — Attention IPS families! There's a convenient opportunity to get your children (and yourselves) caught up on essential immunizations on Thursday, August 15.

The Shepherd Community Center, located at 4107 E. Washington St., is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Here's what you need to know:



Registration is encouraged : To save time, pre-register online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration using the enrollment code: IN65942 and selecting Shepherd Community-8/15/24.



Other immunizations clinics are also planned. For a complete listing of when and where visit myIPS.org