Black Circle Owner says community raised more than $35,000 to help save business

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hoosiers came together to help a business in need. “This is a positive story in the end,” Black Circle owner Jesse Rice said.

Jesse Rice is the owner at Black Circle near 46th and Hillside. When you step inside the bar and music hall and it’s like going back into time. VHS tapes galore, vinyl records and a Disco Ball.

“Tuesdays are Drag Night, Wednesdays are trivia, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are some sort of live music,” Rice added.

Rice said the bar started as a brewery back in 2016 but has since added programming to help attract more customers. Those customers and the community stepped up in a big way recently for Black Circle.

“I get a call the next morning from the folks who own the share space saying the basement is flooded,” Rice added.

Rice said he got the call in May after a show at Black Circle. Rice said a mop bucket flew over in the kitchen turning the faucet on and insurance wasn’t going to cover the damage.

“The remediation company was going to come put a lien on the building as of today, so we had to come up with some money,” Rice went onto say.

Rice said the total cost to repair the damage was roughly $35,000, so he put out a call to the community. “As we sit right now – they were able to come up with 36 thousand in two days,” Rice told WRTV.

Rice said with a smile on his face, the community really showed how much his business means to them.

“This place means a lot to use internally but obviously we underestimated how much it means to the community,” Rice added.

If you are still looking to help out Black Circle, you can click here.

