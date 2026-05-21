Caio Collet & Jack Harvey react to having Indy 500 starting positions moved back

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Earlier this week, IndyCar drivers Caio Collet and Jack Harvey received post-qualifying technical inspection penalties for making unapproved changes to their cars.

IndyCar Officiating found modifications to the Energy Management System covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points using unapproved hardware.

The penalty sent both drivers to the very end of the field for the start of Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Collet ended his qualifying run as the 10th-quickest driver but has been moved to the 32nd starting position. Harvey will start the race in 33rd place after finishing 29th in qualifying.

Both drivers described their disappointment after receiving the penalty.

“It’s a bit of a setback, not going to lie, it’s really hard to take it in,” Collet said. “Especially because it wasn’t really a performance gain, but obviously, I think the team, we’ve been working hard all month, and we have a really fast car to recover.”

“It was unfortunate, I just said over there, there’s no malice in this,” Harvey said. “There was no speed intent behind it. It was really more of a conveinencing truthfully. I had to go and even find out what it was, and when I saw it, I honestly could not believe that that’s what someone noticed or that that was really deemed wrong. I think as far as accepting the penalty, we accept it, we moved on from it.”

The penalty comes as a tough blow for the rookie Collet, who is making his first start at the Indianapolis 500. The 24-year-old was asked if his confidence had changed since his starting position moved from 10th to 32nd.

“Same, I would say, as starting from 10th,” Collet said. “We have a fast car underneath us, and we will do our best regardless of where we start to finish in front. Obviously, it will be much harder than what was supposed to but we have a good car. If we nail the strategy, good pit stops, then we will be in the front.”

Harvey also mentioned how he still has the utmost faith in himself and his team for Sunday’s 110th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“In the end, going from 29th to 33rd, all it really does is ding our pride,” Harvey said. “I love this Dreyer Reinbold team. I love the integrity they have. I had everyone calling me, and actually, on Monday, I said no more apologies. We’ve got a job to do, we’re going to have a great practice day, a great Carb Day, and we’re going to try and win this race.”

Collet is a rookie driving the No. 4 Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Enterprises, and Harvey drives the No. 24 Chevrolet for Dreyer and Reinbold Racing.

The Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 24th.

