Child injured in shooting at southeast side party

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on the southeast side that sent a young child to the hospital Friday night.

IMPD said just after 10:15 p.m., they were called to the 1700 Block of Zwingley Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a young boy had been shot.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe a party was happening at the time when the firearm was accidentally discharged.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare to have your child injured,” said IMPD Captain Rob Rider. “I hope parents keep your guns locked up, keep them safe, and you can see that a bad decision can really have an impact that could last forever. Tonight, a little boy could have been lost.”

IMPD is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.