Circle City Broadcasting Expands Indy Eleven Partnership with Five Games on WRTV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven fans can watch five matches on WRTV during the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season, beginning Saturday night against Detroit City FC.

The Boys in Blue will face their Eastern Conference rival at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in Detroit.

The five WRTV broadcasts are part of 20 Indy Eleven matches airing this season across Circle City Broadcasting stations WRTV, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Indy Eleven and expand opportunities for fans to watch the club on WRTV,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “Local sports are an important part of our commitment to serving Central Indiana, and we’re excited to bring more Indy Eleven action to viewers throughout the season.”

Longtime play-by-play announcer Greg Rakestraw is in his 13th season calling Indy Eleven matches. Former Indy Eleven and Indiana University standout Brad Ring and Indiana Soccer Hall of Famer Dan Kapsalis will serve as analysts.

Each two-hour match broadcast on WRTV will be followed by the Indy Eleven Post-Game Show, featuring highlights, analysis and interviews with players, coaches and other members of Indiana’s Team.

“Our goal is to serve as Indiana’s Team, and thanks to Circle City Broadcasting, more Hoosiers than ever can watch and follow Indy Eleven,” Indy Eleven CEO Greg Stremlaw said. “The club and our fans know that they are watching the premier local broadcast in the USL Championship when they turn on an Indy Eleven game.”

Indy Eleven schedule on WRTV