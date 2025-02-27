Community leaders sounding alarm after multiple people arrested for child abuse, neglect cases this year

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders are sounding the alarm after IMPD reports show the department arrested at least five people for neglect of a dependent resulting in death charges since January.

“Any child’s death is just a tragedy. Any time we deal with that as law enforcement, we will take that seriously and hold those accountable,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

The most recent case?

Court documents say a 69-year-old caregiver allegedly admitted to failing a 3-year-old boy by getting high and leaving out a cup of methadone which led to the young boy’s death.

“Any prescribed narcotic substance, any over-the-counter drug, please keep them secured and locked up,” Officer Thompson added.

Community leaders said these types of cases continue what looks like a recent trend of children being abused and neglected.

“We provide some training for youth, but most of our training is for adults. So, parents can get information from those trainings on how to better equip themselves and understand how they can be successful as parents,” Jeff Wittman, Prevention Program Manager for Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, a Division of the Villages, told WRTV.

Child neglect awareness advocates are reminding people to call the state’s hotline to report signs of abuse or neglect.

“It’s important that we know that we are mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect in the state of Indiana,” Heather Wildrick-Holman, Assistant Director of Community Partners for Child Safety in Marion County with Firefly Children and Family Alliance, told WRTV.

For more information on Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, click here.

For more information on Firefly Children and Family Alliance, click here.