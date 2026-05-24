David Malukas reacts after heartbreaking ending to Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- For the second straight year, 24-year-old David Malukas ended the Indianapolis 500 in second place. This time, his second-place finish ended as the closest finish the Indy 500 has ever seen.

Over the final seven laps, three cautions came into effect, setting the final lap for a one-lap restart. On the 199th lap, the green flag waved, and the field was in for a one-lap shootout. Entering Turn 1 of the final lap, David Malukas made his move. Malukas passed Marcus Armstrong in Turn 1 and held the lead until the final straightaway.

As Malukas began coming out of Turn 4 and pushed towards the checkered flag, Felix Rosenqvist made his final move to go for the win. Rosenqvist ended up passing Malukas on the back straightaway to win his first-ever Indianapolis 500.

Malukas finished 0.0233 seconds behind Rosenqvist, making that the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history. After the race, Malukas shared his emotions after a heartbreaking finish.

"A lot of anger, a lot of pain," Malukas said. "I feel like I'm mourning. It's just a lot of shock, I still can't believe it, just being that close to winning."

Despite losing the Indy 500 on the final stride, Malukas expressed how proud he is of himself and his team for competing to the bitter end.

"Perfect position, went green again," Malukas said. "We had that opportunity right there. I really thought we could hold it. I just don't know what else we could have done. In the car, it looked a lot closer. I mean, Felix had such an incredible run. I don't know if there was anything else we could have done. The track just didn't choose us today. Every strategy, everything, we did everything correct. I give all the kudos to this team, Verizon, everybody. They did a fantastic job."

The rising star made his fourth start in the Indy 500 on Sunday.