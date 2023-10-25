Eskenazi’s violence reduction program works to impact lives long after they leave the hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders at Eskenazi Hospital say they are seeing a steady stream of gun violence victims walk into their hospitals.

It’s one of the reasons why they launched Prescription for Hope, to help victims long after they leave the hospital. “Prescription for Hope,” is a violence reduction program offered through Eskenazi.

“We are making sure they have housing – job applicants – we are helping them through the court system with food insecurities,” program manager for Prescription for Hope, Kristin Abeel said.

The idea of the program is to connect patients who suffered a violent injury — shooting, stabbing or assault — with tools for a successful recovery. Since starting in 2009, the program has helped more than 1,000 people.

“The trauma of it all kind of spun my life around that is way better for me,” Isley Carter said.

Provided In November of 2021, Isley Carter and her dog were shot after an argument over a parking spot.



In November of 2021, the 28-year-old and her dog were shot after an argument over a parking spot in the city of Indianapolis.

She was rushed to Eskenazi for treatment.

“It was something that got completely out of hand. There were 30 plus rounds shot into my apartment that day,” Carter added.

Carter said she found Prescription for Hope, she credits the program for helping to change her life.

Provided

“I was actually able to get my own apartment by myself for the first time ever, I actually made my animal, who was shot, she survived, I made her my emotional support animal,” Carter told WRTV.

When asked about how she feels about the staff at Eskenaz, she called them her “heroes”.

“Always fight no matter what – never give up,” Carter concluded.

For those looking to learn more about this program or enrolling, you can call 317-880-5045.