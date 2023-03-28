Family pleas for answers, Indianapolis man left for dead by hit & run driver

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is fighting for his life after being hit by a hit and run driver on Indy’s northeast side in late February.

Police say 22-year-old Emmanuel McCloud was hit while walking in the area of east 45th Street and Shadeland avenue. The driver did not stop.

“I just want him to get better. I want him to come and knock on my door again,” Bettina McCloud said.

Bettina is Emmanuel’s grandmother. She says her entire family is devastated by what happened.

Provided by family “I just want him to get better. I want him to come and knock on my door again,” Bettina McCloud Emmanuel’s grandmother said.

“Keep him in your prayers because he needs it. Like I said we are no perfect people, but no one deserves to be hit and left on the road,” McCloud told WRTV on Wednesday.

McCloud says that she visits Emmanuel in the hospital nearly every day. She adds that she is constantly praying for him.

“Just moving your eyes. We just take things for granted. When they hit him all of this was just knocked out of him,” McCloud said.

IMPD is asking for your help to identify the person responsible after they drove away. The department says the suspected car is a 2010 to 2015 White Kia Optima.

IMPD numbers show that were more than 6,000 hit-and-run crashes last year alone. 22 of them were deadly, which is the most on record since 2011.

“I’m not mad with her. These are two lives that are now affected,” McCloud said.

Now his family needs your help finding out who was responsible for hurting a man who is loved by so many.

“I’m hoping to get the good out of it and for him to get a recovery and to for one day to put this all behind us and just move forward,” McCloud said.

If you know the suspect or have information about the vehicle involved, please can contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or you can Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).